Report: Biden keeping Space Command out of Huntsville over Alabama’s abortion law

A new report from NBC News claims the Biden administration plans to keep the headquarters of U.S. Space Command from moving to Alabama.
This is due, according to anonymous sources quoted in the story, to Alabama’s law restricting abortions in almost all cases.
Huntsville’s Redstone Arsenal was chosen as the headquarters by former President Donald Trump. The decision has been under review by the U.S. Air Force since President Joe Biden took office.
In March, the Air Force announced plans for additional analysis on Huntsville and Redstone Arsenal's qualifications as the hopeful new home of Space Command. This is despite the multiple independent reviews showing that Huntsville is the top location in the nation.
Space Command is currently in Colorado Springs, Colorado. That’s where Biden wants it to stay, according to the NBC report.
Previous studies by the Biden administration concluded Alabama was chosen fairly and not due to any improper influence from Trump before he left office.
Alabama U.S.Sen. Tommy Tuberville has repeatedly pushed in committee and other hearings for a final confirmation of Huntsville as the new headquarters.
"Unfortunately, partisan politics and sore loser syndrome has got in the way and slowed down the official relocations of Space Com," Tuberville said in March.
Tuberville has been in the spotlight recently for putting a hold on Department of Defense promotions because of the Department of Defenses less-restrictive abortion policy.
According to the NBC report: “Biden administration officials have signaled privately to Pentagon officials and lawmakers that they’re looking to reverse the Alabama decision over concerns about operational disruptions that moving Spacecom’s headquarters, which is currently located in Colorado Springs, Colorado, could bring.
“The White House said Alabama’s abortion ban was not a factor in its ongoing review of the decision to build Spacecom’s permanent headquarters there. A White House official said that access to reproductive health care does not weigh in to making the decision about location.”
Shortly after the story was released, U.S. Rep. Dale Strong, R-Huntsville, issued this statement:
“When the Air Force looked at what was in the best interest of national security, they chose Redstone Arsenal to house U.S. Space Command headquarters. Any deviation from that is a slight against those serving in uniform. I’ve seen all the reviews and reports on the basing process – but don’t remember access to late-term abortions being one of the 21 criteria used to evaluate the sites.
“The White House’s inaction and handwringing have brought the consequence of a more than two-year delay for the final basing decision for Space Command. Each passing day is another reminder that the Biden Administration is willing to prioritize bowing down to political pressure over what is best for the military and national defense.
“If it is now Department of Defense policy to punish conservative states implementing the will of their voters, I’d suggest that Texas, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Florida, Tennessee, Arizona, Louisiana, Wyoming, Arkansas, Kentucky, Wisconsin, North Dakota, South Dakota, Idaho, and Utah start calling the Pentagon to ask if they should be worried about their installations.”
