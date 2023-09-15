Report: Alabama quarterback Tyler Buchner to start against USF

Tyler Buchner will get the start under center when Alabama hits the field against USF on Saturday, according to a report from 247Sports’ John Talty.
According to the report, the Notre Dame transfer will be taking over quarterback duties after the Tide started 1-1 under Jalen Milroe.
In action against Middle Tennessee and Texas, Milroe went 27/45, throwing for 449 yards and five touchdowns with two interceptions. He also rushed for 92 yards and two scores.
Buchner saw limited playing time in Alabama’s season opener, completing three passes on five attempts and scoring a rushing touchdown in the 56-7 win.
No. 10 Alabama kicks things off against the Bulls at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.