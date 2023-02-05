Report: Alabama hires Kevin Steele as defensive coordinator

A familiar face is joining the Tide.
Kevin Steele has been hired as Alabama’s defensive coordinator, according to ESPN’s Chris Low.
Kevin Steele has accepted the job as @AlabamaFTBL’s defensive coordinator, sources tell ESPN. This will be Steele’s third different stint under Nick Saban at Bama. Steele, a 39-year coaching veteran, was @CanesFootball’s DC last season. He’s coached at four different SEC schools.— Chris Low (@ClowESPN) February 5, 2023
This marks Steele’s third stint in Tuscaloosa under head coach Nick Saban (2007-08, 2013-14).
Steele has also been on the other side of the Iron Bowl rivalry, coaching for the Tigers from 2016 to 2020 and serving as Auburn’s interim head coach in the 2021 Citrus Bowl after the firing of Gus Malzahn.
The 64-year-old most recently served as the defensive coordinator for the Miami Hurricanes.
Steele has worked in various positions during his 39 years as a coach in both college football and the NFL. The former Tennessee linebacker was the head coach at Baylor from 1999 to 2002.
The University of Alabama has yet to make the hiring official.