Report: Alabama agency mishandled education funds, repeatedly violated state or federal laws

A recent audit report from the Alabama Department of Examiners of Public Accounts revealed a long list of violations by the Administrative Office of Courts.
In an interview with WAAY 31, Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, called for change that would create improved management within the Office of Courts. Orr is the chairman of the Education Budget Committee.
The issues were revealed in an audit report released Feb. 3. The audit was conducted on operations between Oct. 1, 2017, and Sept. 30, 2022. The issues discovered during the audit, Orr said, suggest the state of Alabama has a double standard for government officials.
"We can't have a standard for the government that allows them to say, 'Oh, I'm sorry.' That doesn't work for the taxpayers and for the citizens of the state when they violate a law or procedure," Orr said.
The Department's audit report included 17 incidents in which the Office of Courts failed to comply with state rules and regulations.
"We just need to make sure this doesn't happen again. If we're going to have rules, and we expect the people to abide by those rules, we need to expect the government to also abide by the rules," Orr explained.
The issues at hand
A large portion of the audit report focused on Alabama's Judicial College and the way the Education Fund is handled.
"The Judiciary had set up a 501(c)(3) nonprofit to be used to educate judges. They've found that funds have been used for a lot of non-education purposes," said Orr. "That money was being collected via fees throughout the Judiciary. That was its revenue stream. So the money is being collected, and it has been spent on conferences, which many times translates to entertainment, parties, could be alcoholic beverages, etc."
Orr said those problems need to be resolved.
“It's OK to have money earmarked towards educational purposes. We want informed, trained judges who are well-educated, but by the same token, we've got to all abide by the law, and that's the reason I’m pleased that the examiner found these things. I have all the confidence that these issues will be rectified,” he said.
The 50-page audit report also raised issues about the Administrative Office of Courts not submitting 65 professional services contracts totaling $4,270,144.84 to the Contract Review Permanent Legislative Oversight Committee for review. The Office of Courts charged fees for written and oral foreign language court interpreter examinations without statutory authority. It also did not deposit monies collected from the foreign language court interpreter examination fees into the State Treasury or statutorily allowed bank account.
The Office overrode the policies stated in the State of Alabama Unified Judicial System Employee Handbook and approved a payment of $8,684.59 for sick leave to an individual who had resigned from the Office.
Another finding in the report stated the Office allowed employees to claim partial overnight per diem to attend conferences organized and hosted by the Alabama Judicial College when their actual and necessary expenses (hotel and meals) were provided. Examiners maintain the Office of Courts did not have adequate policies and procedures in place to ensure background checks were completed for new employees hired, as required by federal law.
"We require the private sector and government at large to E-verify individuals that are applying for jobs and to do the immigration certification that they're able to work legally. Well, the Judiciary wasn't doing that in certain cases," Orr explained.
The Office of Courts responds
WAAY 31 reached out to Rich Hobson, who serves as director of the Alabama Office of Courts. Public Information Officer Scott Hoyem requested the questions via email, then sent this statement:
Regarding the recent audit, the primary concerns are with the Alabama Judicial College which has historically not been included in the disclosure form by the Administrative Office of Courts (AOC) since it has always operated as a 501(c)(3) and has been considered a separate entity. The Judicial College Fund was created by the AOC as a 501(c)(3), pursuant to a directive in 1978 from the Supreme Court and Chief Justice Bo Torbert, who spearheaded the enabling legislation which created the Unified Judicial System. It has operated as a 501(c)(3) for 43 years. There have been approximately 13 audits since 1978, under 10 Chief Justices and 12 Administrative Directors, where the issue has not arisen. Regarding public funds, when registration of interpreters under the Foreign Language Interpreter Program began in 2009, fees collected were placed in the then existing Judicial College Fund under guidance from the Chief Justice serving at that time. These funds are specifically used to pay the rating service, from the National Center for State Courts (NCSC) approved list, to grade the oral exams. Each exam is graded by two raters to ensure they are graded accurately. Additionally, the funds are used to pay for the cost of the written exams. Less than $15,000 has been collected since 2009.
The referenced items related to Conferences have historically been considered as Conference activities which were paid by participants through registration fees and were billed to the Alabama Judicial College. Alcohol purchases were historically paid by the employee associations holding a particular conference through a reimbursement to the Alabama Judicial College. The purchase of alcohol is no longer allowed.
The AOC is exploring the possibility of legislation to assure the employees working for the Judicial College Division at the AOC will also be able to work to meet the goal of conducting judicial education for the officials and employees of the Alabama Unified Judicial System.
Regarding the contracts not submitted to the Contract Review Committee, the Examiner’s report found that the Court Referral contracts pulled by them from 2018 were not submitted to the Contract Review Committee. These contracts have been submitted to contract review for approval each year since at least 1991 and 2018 is the only known exception. These contracts have been submitted for approval each year of the current administration that began in 2019.
With regard to property, the AOC provided the examiners with the property numbers that we reported to the State Auditor’s office of the 171 items. We believe the discrepancies noted in the exit interview have been resolved and should not have been included in the final report.
The Examiner’s report found no instance of missing funds or misappropriation; however, the AOC will continue to ensure accountability and improve our reporting procedures.
Avoiding future problems
Orr said he had a conversation with Rachel Riddle, chief examiner of the Alabama Department of Examiners of Public Accounts, about the audit report. He shared what he believes are solutions to the issues of mismanagement that have occurred over the years.
For starters, the person in charge of the Administrative Office of Courts has usually been a political appointee by the Chief Justice, meaning they may not have the experience or background needed to successfully manage a budget or workforce like the Office's.
“It's quite an undertaking — spread, of course, all across all the state,” Orr said.
The senator said he sponsored legislation in 2020 that he believes would have created a pathway for the appointment of a more professional manager, but it failed. It would’ve allowed for the director of the Office of Courts to be selected by all of the Supreme Court justices.
“That's something I'm certainly looking at bringing back, because I think the Examiners' report shows that we need tighter controls and management across the judicial system and that the taxpayers should not expect any less,” Orr said.
See full audit report here.