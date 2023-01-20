Report: Alabama added nearly 56,000 jobs in 2022; unemployment still rose slightly at year's end

The Alabama workforce grew to nearly 2.23 million members strong in 2022, with nearly 56,000 new jobs added over the year, according to preliminary data released Friday by the state.
The state's unemployment rate also fell over the year, from 3.1% in December 2021 to 2.8% in December 2022, though the final month did see a slight increase from November 2022's rate of 2.7%.
Still, Gov. Kay Ivey said she "couldn't be more proud" of what the state has accomplished.
"As we close out our economic reporting for 2022, I'm pleased to say that Alabama has recovered well from the pandemic and has maintained positive momentum throughout the year," Ivey said. "We broke records all year long, reminding everyone that Alabama is the best place to live, to work and open a business. Our wages are up, jobs are plentiful and still growing, and we're seeing some of highest employment in major sectors in more than a decade."
Wage and salary employment rose to a record high of 2,120,500, with notable gains in education and health services, professional and business services, and the government sectors.
"Our economy is supporting more jobs than ever before, with the addition of nearly 56,000 jobs since last year," said Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington. "This represents over-the-year job growth of 2.7%, which, excluding immediate pandemic recovery, is one of the highest job growth rates in more than 20 years."
Washington also noted the growth in specific sectors. The trade, transportation and utilities sector reached a record high in number of people employed, while the manufacturing and construction sectors are at their highest levels since November and December 2008, respectively.
In North Alabama, Morgan and Marshall counties tied for the third-lowest unemployment rate of any Alabama county, reporting 1.7% in December 2022.
Madison and Athens reported the lowest unemployment rates among major Alabama cities at 1.4% and 1.7%, respectively.