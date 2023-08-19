Rep. Anthony Daniels anticipating decision on legality of Alabama's congressional map

Three Alabama federal judges are now on the clock to decide the fate of Alabama's congressional map.
On Saturday, the judges put a deadline for both the plaintiff and the state in regards to their final conclusions.
"I certainly feel really good about where we were doing the court proceedings last week," said Rep. Anthony Daniels, (D)-State House Minority Leader. "It was very clear that the state chose defiance over compliance."
In June, the Supreme Court agreed with a group of black voters who had sued the state claiming the state's congressional map violated the Voting Rights Act.
The voters main argument was that due to Alabama's population being more than a quarter black, there should be more than one black-majority district.
The conservative-leaning Alabama Legislature would later pass a new map, but Daniels said he was disappointed it did not create a second black-majority district.
"A state with a minority population, partially 34%, African American population about 28%," said Daniels. "They only have one out of seven members of Congress."
Lawyers for the state argued the Supreme Court's order only required them to meet the Voting Rights Act, which they claim they did.
Daniels said he has heard misconceptions about what he and others are wanting from a "fair map."
"There are a lot of people that think is about creating a seat for an African-American," said Daniels. "No, what this is about is giving African-Americans an opportunity to choose their candidate of choice."
An exact timeline on when the judges' are expected to make their decision is not known, but the Alabama Secretary of State, Wes Allen, has asked for a map to be done by October 1st.
If the judges agree with the plaintiffs, they will assign a special master and cartographer to come up with a new map.
For now, all Daniels said he can do is wait.
"You're on the edge of your seat waiting for that decision," said Daniels. " "Looking forward to finally moving beyond where we are."