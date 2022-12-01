Renovations at West Madison Elementary School approved for new Pre-K center

Renovations will soon begin at West Madison Elementary School to make way for a brand-new Pre-K center.
At a special called board meeting Thursday morning, the Board of Education unanimously approved the $7,345,000 bid from Limestone Building Group out of Hartselle.
New mechanical and aesthetical work will be done to the now-vacant elementary school.
School leaders say the new building will increase the amount of children who can enroll in Pre-K.
"We always have a list of folks who really wanted to get in but couldn't," Superintendent Dr. Ed Nichols said. "While we don't exhaust the complete list of a little over 200, we will make a great dent in it and that's beneficial for families."
There is no plan yet for the existing Pre-K centers.
School leaders hope to have renovations complete by the start of the 2023/2024 school year.