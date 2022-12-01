 Skip to main content
Renovations at West Madison Elementary School approved for new Pre-K center

West Madison Elementary School

Students arrive at West Madison Elementary School on Wall Triana Blvd. before it was shut down.

Renovations will soon begin at West Madison Elementary School to make way for a brand-new Pre-K center.

At a special called board meeting Thursday morning, the Board of Education unanimously approved the $7,345,000 bid from Limestone Building Group out of Hartselle.

New mechanical and aesthetical work will be done to the now-vacant elementary school.

School leaders say the new building will increase the amount of children who can enroll in Pre-K.

"We always have a list of folks who really wanted to get in but couldn't," Superintendent Dr. Ed Nichols said. "While we don't exhaust the complete list of a little over 200, we will make a great dent in it and that's beneficial for families."

There is no plan yet for the existing Pre-K centers.

School leaders hope to have renovations complete by the start of the 2023/2024 school year.

