Renovated Scottsboro Boys Museum officially reopens in Scottsboro

In 1931, nine Black teens were falsely accused and convicted by an all-white jury of raping two white women. Their case led to two major Supreme Court rulings and more than a century's worth of time spent in prison between them despite overturned verdicts and the truth eventually winning out.
Now, their stories are being shared once more in a newly renovated museum. The Scottsboro Boys Museum closed in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and after undergoing an extensive redesign over the last two years, it is once again open to the public.
The museum, housed in Joyce Chapel in Scottsboro, celebrated the reopening Wednesday afternoon by offering free admission for the day and welcoming the community to learn more about the Scottsboro Boys.
It's a story that the museum describes as a symbol for economic and racial oppression as well as an international phenomenon that inspired poetry, music, literature, a musical and a one-act play.
The nine Scottsboro Boys — Haywood Patterson, Clarence Norris, Charlie Weems, Andy Wright, Roy Wright, Olin Montgomery, Ozie Powell, Willie Roberson and Eugene Williams — boarded that train in March 1931 mostly as strangers. At the time, only four of them knew each other.
But by mid-April of that year, all but the youngest of the nine had been sentenced to death.
"Cities across the globe held protest rallies demanding Alabama to 'Free the Scottsboro Boys,'" the museum wrote in a release about the reopening. "Luminaries such as Albert Einstein, James Cagney and Sherwood Anderson were only a few of the hundreds of well-known individuals who signed petitions or wrote letters urging the state to release the prisoners."
And now, visitors can learn even more about their experiences and the outcry at the Scottsboro Boys Museum.
The museum will be open 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays at 428 W. Willow St., Scottsboro. You can schedule a tour by calling 256-912-0471 and learn more about the museum by emailing info@thescottsboroboysmuseum.com or visiting their website here.