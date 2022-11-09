 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Renovated Scottsboro Boys Museum officially reopens in Scottsboro

  • 0
Juanita Jackson Mitchell and the Scottsboro Boys

From left: Ozie Powell, Olin Montgomery, William Roberson, Juanita Jackson Mitchell, Charles Weems, Clarence Norris, Haywood Patterson, Laura Kellum, Andrew Wright, Eugene Williams and Ernest W. Taggart. Mitchell, Kellum and Taggart were visiting the Scottsboro Boys in prison on behalf of the NAACP when this photo was taken in 1936.

 Smithsonian Institute/National Portrait Gallery

In 1931, nine Black teens were falsely accused and convicted by an all-white jury of raping two white women. Their case led to two major Supreme Court rulings and more than a century's worth of time spent in prison between them despite overturned verdicts and the truth eventually winning out. 

Now, their stories are being shared once more in a newly renovated museum. The Scottsboro Boys Museum closed in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and after undergoing an extensive redesign over the last two years, it is once again open to the public.

The museum, housed in Joyce Chapel in Scottsboro, celebrated the reopening Wednesday afternoon by offering free admission for the day and welcoming the community to learn more about the Scottsboro Boys.

The Scottsboro Boys Museum

The Scottsboro Boys Museum is housed inside Joyce Chapel on West Willow Street in Scottsboro.

It's a story that the museum describes as a symbol for economic and racial oppression as well as an international phenomenon that inspired poetry, music, literature, a musical and a one-act play.

The nine Scottsboro Boys — Haywood Patterson, Clarence Norris, Charlie Weems, Andy Wright, Roy Wright, Olin Montgomery, Ozie Powell, Willie Roberson and Eugene Williams — boarded that train in March 1931 mostly as strangers. At the time, only four of them knew each other.

But by mid-April of that year, all but the youngest of the nine had been sentenced to death.

"Cities across the globe held protest rallies demanding Alabama to 'Free the Scottsboro Boys,'" the museum wrote in a release about the reopening. "Luminaries such as Albert Einstein, James Cagney and Sherwood Anderson were only a few of the hundreds of well-known individuals who signed petitions or wrote letters urging the state to release the prisoners."

'Free the Scottsboro Boys' protester

A black-and-white photograph of a Black man holding a large sign that says "Demand Immediate Release of the Innocent Scottsboro Boys."

And now, visitors can learn even more about their experiences and the outcry at the Scottsboro Boys Museum.

The museum will be open 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays at 428 W. Willow St., Scottsboro. You can schedule a tour by calling 256-912-0471 and learn more about the museum by emailing info@thescottsboroboysmuseum.com or visiting their website here.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you