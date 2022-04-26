Renovated Athens senior activity center to reopen May 2 with lemonade social

Athens is welcoming senior residents back to its newly renovated center with a week of events.
The Athens Activity Center — formerly known as the Athens Senior Center — is still located on Pryor Street and will reopen May 2 after about $50,000 in renovations.
Those renovations include replacing the roof, revamping the interior entrance, renovating the restroom and thoroughly cleaning the entire facility. The city is partnering with nonprofit group Foundation for Aging to provide programs and activities for the center.
Amy Golden, who oversees special projects for Athens and serve as coordinator and Foundation liaison, said seniors are welcome to check out the Athens Activity Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 2. They'll be hosting a lemonade social with lemonade, coffee and cookies.
"We want to welcome everyone back and share our ideas for the center," Golden said.
Other opening week activities include a game day with cornhole, dominoes, cards and more on May 3; Dancercise from 9:30–11 a.m. May 4; and live music from 9–11 a.m. and games on May 5.
There will be a coffee station each day, and seniors are welcome to bring a sack lunch.
"I'm ready to see seniors back in our building, laughing, socializing and having fun," said Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks.
After opening week, the facility will be open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays for senior-related activities. It will also be home to community events like the second annual Senior Fun Fest from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 10, with hot dogs, funnel cakes, dancing, door prizes, bingo and vendors for seniors.
To rent the center for a community event, call 256-262-1525.