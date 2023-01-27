Removal of Saturn IB rocket could violate Alabama Memorial Preservation Act

Taking down the iconic Saturn IB rocket off I-65 could violate the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act, which means a hefty $25,000 fine.
It will be up to the state Attorney General’s Office to decide whether taking down the historic landmark does actually violate the law. However, officials say they don’t have a comment to make at this time , so there's still a lot of unanswered questions.
The Alabama Memorial Preservation Act prevents any monument that’s been in place for more than 40 years from being taken down, moved or even altered. The Saturn IB rocket has been at the welcome center off I-65 since 1979, so just slightly longer than the 40-year limit.
The state Committee on Alabama Monument Protection says the key question is whether the rocket meets the law’s definition of monument— particularly the part that reads, “intended at the time of dedication to be a permanent memorial to an event, a person, a group, a movement, or military service that is part of the history of the people or geography now comprising the state of Alabama.”
People in the area say there’s no doubt to them that it is.
"This is an Alabama monument. Yes, it is!" Uribe Escobar said. "It’s a statue like in New York, except it's a rocket."
There’s also no doubt the rocket is a historic part of North Alabama. It was designed and developed at Marshall Space Flight Center, and helped pave the way for the first mission to the Moon, which is why many are sad to see it go.
"It’s a pretty big landmark," Christian Noe said. "I’ll definitely miss it."
If removing the rocket does violate the law, there will be a 25 thousand dollar fine to pay. It’s still unclear if the Marshall Space Flight Center or Space and Rocket Center would be in charge of paying that fine.
Both agencies say the rocket must be removed because it has deteriorated so bad it is actually a safety risk. It’s still unclear when crews plan to officially start taking down the rocket.