Remote learning impacting both kids and parents

Parents and students are being impacted as more schools across North Alabama transition to remote learning.
Sheffield joined Florence city schools in going remote for the remainder of the week with hopes that they students and staff return back to in person learning on Monday, Jan. 24th.
Students who attended Florence schools on Jan. 18th were issued a remote learning device to use for the rest of the week. One mother of three says, the decision to go to remote learning is not only difficult on her when trying to take off work or trying to find someone to watch her children.
But, it is also difficult for her kids not being in a classroom environment.
"I do feel that my kids maybe suffer when they are at home with me. I do the best that I can. But, you and I both know that when a child is not in a classroom setting that he or she is not going to behave that he or she would if she’s in that controlled environment," said Vanessa Vaughn, Mother of three.
Vaughn says, she does have one child that’s developmental delay and not having that extra help that her child gets at school from trained teachers makes it more difficult.
However, for as difficult as all of this is for Vaughn, she was sure to say that she truly believes with the decisions being made, Florence city schools is doing the absolute best they can.