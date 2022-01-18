 Skip to main content
...Winter Weather Outlook...
...Light freezing rain or drizzle possible early Thursday morning...

A strong cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms Wednesday
afternoon into Wednesday evening. Behind the front, lingering rain
will likely change to freezing rain or drizzle briefly before ending
Thursday morning. This transition is most likely to take place in
southern middle Tennessee and northwest Alabama, or generally
northwest of a Scottsboro to Guntersville to Cullman Line. Southeast
of this line, temperatures may remain just above freezing into early
Thursday morning keeping precipitation all liquid. A light glaze of
ice is possible as a result of the freezing rain or drizzle, and may
impact travel conditions Thursday morning. Temperatures may recover
just above freezing for a few hours during the midday to early
afternoon hours. However, the highest elevations of the Cumberland
Plateau in northern Jackson County Alabama and Franklin County
Tennessee may remain at or below freezing, so any ice accumulation
may be slow to melt off roadways.

A developing winter storm may affect much of the southeastern United
States on Friday into Saturday. At this time, only a slight chance
of snow is expected for far northeast Alabama with this system, with
any accumulations remaining less than a half inch. Being a few days
away, please keep checking for later updates in case this forecast
changes and weather and impacts change for our area.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet,
for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service
in Huntsville.

Remote learning impacting both kids and parents

  • Updated
Florence school

Parents and students are being impacted as more schools across North Alabama transition to remote learning.

Sheffield joined Florence city schools in going remote for the remainder of the week with hopes that they students and staff return back to in person learning on Monday, Jan. 24th.

Students who attended Florence schools on Jan. 18th were issued a remote learning device to use for the rest of the week. One mother of three says, the decision to go to remote learning is not only difficult on her when trying to take off work or trying to find someone to watch her children.

But, it is also difficult for her kids not being in a classroom environment.

"I do feel that my kids maybe suffer when they are at home with me. I do the best that I can. But, you and I both know that when a child is not in a classroom setting that he or she is not going to behave that he or she would if she’s in that controlled environment," said Vanessa Vaughn, Mother of three.

Vaughn says, she does have one child that’s developmental delay and not having that extra help that her child gets at school from trained teachers makes it more difficult.

However, for as difficult as all of this is for Vaughn, she was sure to say that she truly believes with the decisions being made, Florence city schools is doing the absolute best they can.

