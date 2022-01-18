Remote learning affects both kids and parents in the Shoals

Parents and students are feeling the effects as more schools across North Alabama transition to remote learning.
Sheffield joined Florence City Schools in going remote for the remainder of the week in hopes that students and staff can return to in-person learning Monday.
Students who attended Florence schools on Jan. 18 were issued a remote learning device to use for the rest of the week. One mother of three said the decision to go to remote learning is difficult on her, as she's now trying to take off work or find someone to watch her children.
But, not being in a classroom environment is also difficult for her kids.
"I do feel that my kids maybe suffer when they are at home with me," said Vanessa Vaughn. "I do the best that I can, but ... when a child is not in a classroom setting, he or she is not going to behave (the way) he or she would if she’s in that controlled environment."
Vaughn said she has one child that’s developmentally delayed, and not having the extra help that her child gets at school from trained teachers provides an additional struggle.
However, for as difficult as all of this is for Vaughn, she was emphasized that she truly believes Florence City Schools is doing the best they can with the decisions they've made.