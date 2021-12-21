Remembering hit-and-run victim

Lori Avery had been an employee at American Wholesale Book Company since November, where they held a moment of silence for her on Tuesday morning.
According to one employee, Lori was known to walk to and from work and sometimes, catch rides. However, it was Monday evening when she was on her way home and she was struck by a hit and run driver on Chisholm road, south of Rasch road.
One employee says, she was really progressing as a long term employee, where her job title was an order filler.
Lori's mother, Laura Maryon had the following to say about her daughter:
“She was kind, loving and a hard worker who cared about family and friends and would never intentionally hurt anyone. She was my world," said Maryon.
Florence Police Department says, they’re still looking for the driver and to give them a call if you have any information.