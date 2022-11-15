Remembering a beloved Madison County school social worker

Kristin Masterski died in a head-on crash with a tractor-trailer on Moores Mill Road on Monday.
People who knew her spoke of her impact on so many schoolchildren.
A volunteer firefighter in Moores Mill who lives in the area also spoke to WAAY 31 about what makes this road so dangerous.
"I just dropped my phone and started crying, because to think, her — it makes you emotional, because if you knew who she was, you would’ve never thought that something like this would happen to her," said Shaquitta Sabb, who interned with Masterski at Madison County Schools back in 2017.
"She was a bubbly person. Very God-fearing. She was an amazing individual, an amazing mom," said Sabb.
Masterski's most recent role was as a social worker with the Madison County School System, where she worked with Hazel Green schools.
Hazel Green High School Principal Quinn Headen remembers his beloved colleague.
"It was nothing for her, at 1 or 2 o’clock in the morning, if we needed someone or if someone needed her, to be right there to help. She would go all out," said Headen.
As a social worker at Hazel Green, Headen said, Masterski worked with some of the system's neediest families as well as mentors and students.
"She was just a very special person that everyone trusted, and everything she did was to help others," said Headen.
The narrow Moores Mill Road has increasingly become more dangerous, according to Moores Mill volunteer firefighter Ethan Fitzgerald.
"As of Aug. 1 of this year, we’ve had 12 car accidents directly on Moores Mill," said Fitzgerald.
Fitzgerald has lived off Moores Mill for three years. He said due to the constant growth in the area, Moores Mill should no longer be looked at as a country road like it was in years past.
"It requires everyone’s full attention. Accidents happen, but we don’t want anyone to die. Our biggest model that we carry pretty close to the chest is we want everyone to get home safely," said Fitzgerald.
Fitzgerald said one death is too many, and the loss of Masterski hit some of his colleagues hard.
Those who knew her will do their best to keep her legacy alive and well.
"Continue to give back to the community. Get back to the schools. Keep her name alive. Anybody that she’s encountered or come in contact with, you’ll never have anything bad to say about her," said Sabb.
The principal at Hazel Green High School said they have a mentor group called the Trojan Sparks that Masterski was heavily involved in. He said they will continue doing that, because it is her legacy.
As far as an immediate tribute or remembrance, they are still thinking of things to do, since this is all so fresh on everyone's minds and hearts.