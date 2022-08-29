Remarkable reading fun at Harvest Elementary!

The Harvest Elementary Huskies had a fun guest reader this afternoon! WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello and the Dream Team got to spend the afternoon with Mrs. R's class, reading all about different types of weather and how that weather impacts communities across the globe.
These wonderful students got to learn about the weather that is most common in North Alabama and Southern Tennessee. The class and Grace talked about what it means to be a Meteorologist and how these scientists analyze data to keep people safe during severe weather.
Of course, these good listeners also got to ask plenty of questions about the atmosphere and the world above them!
Mrs. R's class took the insiders-tour of StormTracker 31, powered by Lynn Layton Chevrolet, and they even took home plenty of WAAY 31 StormTracker goodies!
Thank you so much, Harvest Elementary for hosting the StormTracker Dream Team, we loved spending the afternoon with you!
Want Meteorologist Grace to come read to your classroom? Email ganello@waaytv.com to schedule!