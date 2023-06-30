Remains in DeKalb Co. identified as missing woman pushed off cliff; 2nd person charged with murder

Human remains found in Little River Canyon National Park belong to Mary Elizabeth Isbell, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.
Isbell was reported missing to the Hartselle Police Department on Dec. 27, 2021. On Sunday, Loretta Carr, 45, of Fort Payne was arrested and charged with capital murder in Isbell’s death. Law enforcement said Carr pushed Isbell off a cliff to her death.,
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that another person is charged with murder in the case. Jessie Eden Kelly is currently in custody in Pennsylvania awaiting extradition to Missouri on felony charges. A detainer was placed on Kelly with Pennsylvania and Missouri for capital murder from DeKalb County, according to the sheriff’s office.
Isbell’s remains were found Wednesday at the Little River Canyon National Park by a search team, consisting of Fischer Rescue Squad, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Payne Police and Fire personnel, investigators with the District Attorney’s Office and law enforcement with the National Park Service.
Once remains were located, Jacksonville State University’s Center for Applied Forensics were contacted to document and recover the remains. The remains were sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science’s Huntsville Laboratory for an examination and identification, the sheriff’s office said.
The remains were positively identified as Isbell on Friday, which would’ve been her 39th birthday.
The search for Isbell began Dec. 27, 2021, when she was reported missing to the Hartselle Police Department by her ex-husband.
Detectives with Hartselle Police used phone records to determine Isbell was living in the DeKalb County area, the sheriff’s office said.
Investigators with DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, the District Attorney’s Office and agents with the DeKalb County Drug Unit determined the location at which Beth was living in DeKalb County. A Search warrant was conducted at that location.
Jacksonville State University’s Center for Applied Forensic processed the location and also the vehicle Beth had been driving. Physical evidence was recovered from the home and entered into a national database; however, no match was found at that time. Throughout the investigation, numerous leads were received and checked by law enforcement and volunteers, without any success, the sheriff’s office said Friday.
On June 20, DeKalb County investigators received information about Isbell’s disappearance and determined it to be credible. This led to the two capital murder charges and the recovery of Isbell’s remains.
DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said of the incident: “We would like to thank the Pennsylvania
State Police Corry Barracks, Huntsville Search Dog Unit, State of Alabama Aviation Unit, Jackson County
Sheriff’s Office, Fischer Rescue Squad and all the volunteers who helped during this investigation for all their hard work and dedication.”
“Each individual played an important role in bringing Beth home and holding those responsible for this horrific crime accountable. We would ask that you pray for Beth’s family and give them privacy as they navigate through this difficult time.”