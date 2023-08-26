Relief from the heat is on the way

*31 Alert Days continues Saturday for extreme heat*
*A Heat Advisory remains in effect until 7 PM Saturday*
Our extended heat wave is almost over. Relief is finally insight! Saturday will be another scorcher with forecast highs in the mid to upper 90s and heat index values as high as 105-110. Conditions will start to improve Sunday with highs near 90 and peak heat index values around 100.
Isolated thunderstorms are expected late Saturday afternoon through the early evening. Brief damaging wind gusts will be possible with the strongest storms. Additional scattered storms will be possible Sunday; some of these could be on the stronger side as well, especially in the eastern half of the area, and Monday primarily during the afternoon hours.
A cold front is expected to slide to our south by the middle of next week. That will lead to a beautiful stretch of weather with highs in the mid 80s, lows in the 60s, and much lower humidity! A tropical system is likely to develop in the Gulf early next week, still too early to know just where it will go but it is very likely to stay southeast of our area.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. Isolated afternoon storms. Highs in the upper 90s. Wind: N 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Isolated storms early. Chance of rain: 20%. Lows in the middle 70s. Wind: N 5 MPH.