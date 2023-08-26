 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109.

* WHERE...Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Morgan and Cullman Counties.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Relief from the heat is on the way

  • Updated
  • 0
Heat Advisory until 7pm

*31 Alert Days continues Saturday for extreme heat*

*A Heat Advisory remains in effect until 7 PM Saturday*

Our extended heat wave is almost over. Relief is finally insight! Saturday will be another scorcher with forecast highs in the mid to upper 90s and heat index values as high as 105-110. Conditions will start to improve Sunday with highs near 90 and peak heat index values around 100.

Isolated thunderstorms are expected late Saturday afternoon through the early evening. Brief damaging wind gusts will be possible with the strongest storms. Additional scattered storms will be possible Sunday; some of these could be on the stronger side as well, especially in the eastern half of the area, and Monday primarily during the afternoon hours.

A cold front is expected to slide to our south by the middle of next week. That will lead to a beautiful stretch of weather with highs in the mid 80s, lows in the 60s, and much lower humidity! A tropical system is likely to develop in the Gulf early next week, still too early to know just where it will go but it is very likely to stay southeast of our area.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Isolated afternoon storms. Highs in the upper 90s. Wind: N 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Isolated storms early. Chance of rain: 20%. Lows in the middle 70s. Wind: N 5 MPH.

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores. Follow WAAY on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube.

Recommended for you