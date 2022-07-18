 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

ReLaunch career fair to draw 40-plus companies looking to hire

  • Updated
  • 0
Job fairs

Madison City Schools hiring

 job fairs

Are you looking for a job? The Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce has you covered.

The ReLaunch Career Fair is happening Monday and Tuesday at Mae Jemison High School.

The career fair is designed to connect employers with "under-resourced job seekers," especially in times of a nationwide worker shortage.

From fast food to health care, more than 40 employers will be at the fair. For a full list, click HERE.

There is no registration required. Job seekers can simply show up.

The event is at Mae Jemison High School on Pulaski Pike from 4–6 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The Chamber of Commerce has partnered with the Alabama Career Center, the Alabama Community College System, local nonprofits and community agencies to put on this event.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you