ReLaunch career fair to draw 40+ companies looking to hire you

Looking for a job? The Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce has you covered.
The ReLaunch Career Fair is happening Monday and Tuesday at Jemison High School.
The career fair is designed to connect employers with "under-resourced job seekers," especially in times of a nationwide worker shortage.
From fast food to healthcare, more than 40 employers will be at the fair. For a full list, click HERE.
There is no registration required, job seekers can simply show up.
The event is at Jemison High School on Pulaski Pike on Monday, July 18 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Tuesday, July 19 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
The Chamber of Commerce has partnered with the Alabama Career Center, the Alabama Community College System, local nonprofits, and community agencies to put on this event.