Registration opens for the 6th annual Bullets, Bourbon, & Barbecue event

Reserve your spot now before it's too late for the 6th Annual Bullets, Bourbon, & Barbecue.
Join the Huntsville SOF Network on Sept. 15 for a day of shooting, socializing, barbecue, and bourbon on beautiful King B Farm in Ardmore, Tennessee.
You'll have the chance to shoot premium firearms including handguns, shotguns, and rifles, attend the VIP lunch with guest speaker Eric O’Neill, and end the day swapping stories over a barbecue dinner with a special bourbon tasting and a cigar.
"We're honored to have Eric O'Neill with us. Remember the movie 'Breach'? Eric is the real-life FBI agent who took down one of our country’s most infamous spies. He’ll share that gripping story with us. We’re setting our sights on raising over $200,000 for Still Serving Veterans. It’s going to be a memorable evening," said TJ Wright, president of Huntsville SOF Network.
"Bullets, Bourbon & Barbecue was the 'brainchild' of TJ Wright, Huntsville SOF Network and Keith Bennett, owner of King B Farm. Still Serving Veterans is honored to be the charity beneficiary for the 6th annual event - which just keeps getting bigger and better! BBB has become SSV's biggest annual fundraising event, thanks to the efforts of these amazing supporters," said SSV Chief Development Officer Debbie Joyner.
Shoot and see some of the best firearms to include the National Rifle Association's and Shot Show’s gun of the year, ORACLE Arms 2311; along with select Beretta shotguns, several machine gun models, and the world-renowned Seekins Precision long guns. All ammo and arms are provided.
Taste exceptional bourbons from names like NashTucky, Bards Town, and Horse Soldier.
Bid in the one of a kind auction filled with over $100,000 worth of exquisite weaponry and unique treasures.
Enjoy mouth-watering barbecue, fine cigars, and an atmosphere ripe for world-class networking.
All proceeds benefit veterans and their families through direct support of Still Serving Veterans’ no-cost services to our veterans. There are still several VIP sponsorship opportunities available.