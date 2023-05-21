Registration open for Decatur Fire and Rescue's 2023 Fire Cadet Camp

Decatur Fire and Rescue is preparing to host another Fire Cadet Camp this summer!
Kids 14-18 can register.
The cadet camp gives youth the chance to learn about local fire, rescue, and emergency medical services in a safe, controlled, educational, and fun way.
The cadet camp will also provide them with valuable life lessons, fire officials say.
All activities will be led by Decatur Fire & Rescue and will give the cadets hands on experience.
That will include live fire demonstration, radio communication, use of fire extinguishers, first aid, and team challenges.
Lunch will also be provided.
Contact LT. Brandon Sivley at 256-341-4860 to register.
The camp will be at Decatur Fire & Rescue's Training Center at 4119 Old Hwy 31 in Decatur.