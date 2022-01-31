Registration now open for Decatur Fire & Rescue's 2022 Fire Cadet Camp

Is your child looking for something fun this summer? Are they interested in firefighting?
Registration is open now for Decatur Fire and Rescue's 2022 Fire Cadet Camp, set for June 8-9. It's open to kids ages 14 to 18 years old.
Led by Decatur Fire personnel, cadets will learn about fire, rescue and emergency medical services response groups. They'll get hands-on experience in fire demonstrations, radio communication, first aid, use of fire extinguishers and more.
Contact Lt. Brandon Sivley at 256-341-4860 to register.