Registration ends Friday for Huntsville St. Patrick’s Day parade

There’s only a short time left to register your float or group for the 45th annual Ellen McAnelly Memorial St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Huntsville!
Registration ends Friday for the parade, which is set to kick off 11 a.m. Saturday, March 12, from Lot K at the intersection of Woodson Street Northwest and Holmes Avenue Northwest in Huntsville. This year marks the return of the parade after being on hiatus since 2019.
“We are so excited for the return of this community family event,” said Anya Douglas, current president of the Irish Society of North Alabama, which organizes the event. “The 2020 parade is remembered for those of us organizing the event as the official start of the Covid-19 pandemic because that parade was canceled a day before it was supposed to take place on March 14, 2020. The world has changed a lot in two years, and we are happy to bring the 2022 parade as a way to signify that we are ready to bring the community together again.”
This week, the organizing committee announced the O’Beirne family as this year’s grand marshal. The family has been a part of nearly every St. Patrick’s Day parade since its start in 1978, traveling from Gadsden to celebrate and even letting kids in the family skip school that day.
According to parade organizers, the family has only skipped the parade twice, in 1990 and 1991, when Harry O’Beirne was serving in Desert Storm. O’Beirne died earlier this month, and organizers said they’re honored to have his descendants carry on the family tradition of marching in the parade and celebrating Irish heritage.
Madi Brown, an Athens State University student whose mother was born and raised in Ireland, will serve as this year’s parade queen.
After the parade, an official afterparty will be held at Straight to Ale Brewing, the parade’s presenting sponsor. Those who wish to register for the parade or attend can learn more here at the parade website or by liking and following the parade’s official Facebook page here.
About the parade
The annual Ellen McAnelly Memorial St. Patrick’s Day Parade is named for Ellen McAnelly, who opened Finnegan’s Pub in 1977 and held the first parade near the pub in 1978. With only 18 people, it was dubbed “the smallest St. Patrick’s Day parade in the United States.”
The parade was held in Madison until 1997, then moved to downtown Huntsville, where it has been held ever since. Organizers encourage groups, businesses, organizations and families to attend and take part in the family friendly event.