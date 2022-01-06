 Skip to main content
Registered sex offender re-arrested and held without bond in Morgan County

  • Updated
  • 0
Alan Ross

A convicted sex offender is back in jail after a Morgan County judge revoked his bond.

Morgan County Sheriff's Office Spokesman Mike Swafford says deputies re-arrested Alan Devon Ross Wednesday.

The judge ordered Ross' bond revoked and that he return to jail after he was caught refereeing a youth basketball game, a violation of his sex offender status under the Sex Offender Registration Notification Act.

A detective familiar with Ross' sex offender status spotted him refereeing that game December 9th. Deputies arrested him Dec. 15, but he was released the same day after paying a $2,500 bond.

He is now in jail without bond.

