Registered sex offender re-arrested and held without bond in Morgan County

A convicted sex offender is back in jail after a Morgan County judge revoked his bond.
Morgan County Sheriff's Office Spokesman Mike Swafford says deputies re-arrested Alan Devon Ross Wednesday.
The judge ordered Ross' bond revoked and that he return to jail after he was caught refereeing a youth basketball game, a violation of his sex offender status under the Sex Offender Registration Notification Act.
A detective familiar with Ross' sex offender status spotted him refereeing that game December 9th. Deputies arrested him Dec. 15, but he was released the same day after paying a $2,500 bond.
He is now in jail without bond.