Registered sex offender caught at Shoals elementary school

A registered sex offender was caught at a local elementary school.
Court documents say an SRO, who previously helped register sex offenders, recognized Jimmy Holt at the Rogers Elementary Awards ceremony Tuesday. He was arrested in the school parking lot after the ceremony, once officers confirmed Holt was a registered sex offender.
He was convicted of sexual abuse in Lauderdale County in October 1986. His most recent quarter registration was in January 2023, where he signed a form that states a sex offender cannot enter a K-12 school or attend K-12 school functions without going through the proper procedures.
Court documents say Holt told investigators he knew he wasn't supposed to be there, but wasn't thinking at the time because some family members were begging him to attend his granddaughter's award ceremony.
Holt is charged with violating the Alabama Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA). He is out on bond, and expected to appear in court July 7.