Register for Decatur Fire & Rescue's 2022 Fire Cadet Camp

Is your child looking for something fun this summer? Maybe they're interested in firefighting. Signup now for Decatur Fire and Rescue's 2022 Fire Cadet Camp, June 8-9. It's open to kids ages 14 to 18-years-old.
Led by Decatur Fire personnel, the cadets will learn about fire, rescue and emergency medical services response groups. They'll get hands on experience in fire demonstrations, radio communication, first aid, use of fire extinguisher, and more.
Contact Lt. Brandon Sivley at (256) 341-4860 to register.