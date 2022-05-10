Region Softball Tournament underway in Alabama

SOUTH REGIONAL at Gulf Shores Sports Complex
CLASS 3A
First round
Mobile Christian 11, Pike County 0
Wicksburg 15, Flomaton 2
Opp 18, Cottage Hill Christian 0
Houston Academy 4, T.R. Miller 2
Winner’s Bracket Semifinals
Mobile Christian 3, Wicksburg 2
Houston Academy 9, Opp 4
Consolation Bracket
Flomaton 5, Pike County 0
T.R. Miller 15, Cottage Hill Christian 0
CLASS 4A
First Round
W.S. Neal 17, Wilcox Central 0
Geneva 3, Alabama Christian 0
Jackson 13, St. Michael Catholic 2
Dale County 1, LAMP 0
Winner’s Bracket Semifinals
Geneva 4, W.S. Neal 0
Dale County 6, Jackson 5
Consolation Bracket
Alabama Christian 16, Wilcox Central 0
LAMP 14, St. Michael Catholic 4
CLASS 6A
First Round
Saraland 10, Eufaula 0
Baldwin County 18, Sidney Lanier 0
Opelika 10, McGill-Toolen Catholic 0
Robertsdale 20, Park Crossing 0
Winner’s Bracket Semifinals
Baldwin County 4, Saraland 3
Robertsdale 16, Opelika 1
Consolation Bracket
Eufaula 22, Sidney Lanier 1
McGill-Toolen Catholic 17, Park Crossing 5
CENTRAL REGIONAL at Lagoon Park, Montgomery
CLASS 3A
First round
Thomasville 16, Reeltown 1
Prattville Christian 20, Greensboro 0
Beulah 5, Excel 1
Montgomery Catholic 17, Hale County 6
Winner’s Bracket Semifinals
Prattville Christian 16, Thomasville 5
Beulah 4, Montgomery Catholic 0
Consolation Bracket
Reeltown 17, Greensboro 2
Hale County 10, Excel 4
CLASS 4A
First round
Bibb County 2, Munford 1
Northside 11, Dora 1
Montevallo 7, Handley 6
American Christian 16, Oak Grove 1
Winner’s Bracket Semifinals
Northside 17, Bibb County 3
American Christian 16, Montevallo 0
Consolation Bracket
Munford 5, Dora 1
Handley 22, Oak Grove 5
CLASS 6A
First round
Wetumpka 3, Brookwood 0
Helena 4, Hueytown 4
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 9, Benjamin Russell 3
Calera 7, McAdory 1
Winner’s Bracket Semifinals
Helena 10, Wetumpka 1
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 7, Calera 6
Consolation Bracket
Hueytown 7, Brookwood 0
Benjamin Russell 4, McAdory 1
EAST-CENTRAL REGIONAL at Albertville Sports Complex
CLASS 3A
First round
Geraldine 12, Childersburg 0
Piedmont 15, S ylvania 8
Hokes Bluff 12, Saks 2
Plainview 6, Ohatchee 0
Winner’s Bracket Semifinals
Geraldine 7, Piedmont 5
Plainview 10, Hokes Bluff 0
Consolation Bracket
Childersburg 4, Sylvania 2
Ohatchee 16, Saks 8
CLASS 4A
First round
Cherokee County 4, Westminster Christian 2
Madison County 7, Etowah 4
White Plains 5, Madison Academy 2
North Jackson 6, Oneonta 0
Winner’s Bracket Semifinals
Madison County 16, Cherokee County 11
North Jackson 4, White Plains 3
Consolation Bracket
Etowah 10, Westminster Christian 0
Oneonta 12, Madison Academy 8
CLASS 6A
First round
Chelsea 2, Pell City 1
Fort Payne 17, Shades Valley 1
Springville 11, Mountain Brook 1
Scottsboro 18, Huffman 0
Winner’s Bracket Semifinals
Fort Payne 6, Chelsea 5
Springville 7, Scottsboro 4
Consolation Bracket
Pell City 5, Shades Valley 1
Mountain Brook 16, Huffman 1
NORTH REGIONAL at Florence
CLASS 3A
First round
Carbon Hill 9, Dsnville 2
Lauderdale County 14, JB Pennington 0
Oakman 6, East Lawrence 0
Elkmont 13, Holly Pond 0
Winner’s Bracket Semifinals
Lauderdale County 5, Carbon Hill 1
East Lawrence 10, Holly Pond 7
Consolation Bracket
J.B. Pennington 11, Danville 1
Oakman 4, Elkmont 2
CLASS 4A
First round
Curry 13, Priceville 3
Deshler 2, Haleyville 1
West Morgan 16, Good Hope 1
Brooks 5, Hamilton 0
Winner’s Bracket Semifinals
Curry 3, Deshler 0
Brooks 7, West Morgan 2
Consolation Bracket
Haleyville 14, Priceville 0
Hamilton 5, Good Hope 0
CLASS 6A
First round
Cullman 17, Jasper 12
Mortimer Jordan 4, Hazel Green 3
Hartselle 19, Minor 0
Athens 1, Gardendale 0
Winner’s Bracket Semifinals
Mortimer Jordan 11, Cullman 7
Athens 2, Hartselle 1
Consolation Bracket
Hazel Green 13, Jasper 1
Gardendale 24, Minor 0