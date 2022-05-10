 Skip to main content
Region Softball Tournament underway in Alabama

  • Updated
  • 0
Softball

SOUTH REGIONAL at Gulf Shores Sports Complex

CLASS 3A

First round

Mobile Christian 11, Pike County 0

Wicksburg 15, Flomaton 2

Opp 18, Cottage Hill Christian 0

Houston Academy 4, T.R. Miller 2

Winner’s Bracket Semifinals

Mobile Christian 3, Wicksburg 2

Houston Academy 9, Opp 4

Consolation Bracket

Flomaton 5, Pike County 0

T.R. Miller 15, Cottage Hill Christian 0

CLASS 4A

First Round

W.S. Neal 17, Wilcox Central 0

Geneva 3, Alabama Christian 0

Jackson 13, St. Michael Catholic 2

Dale County 1, LAMP 0

Winner’s Bracket Semifinals

Geneva 4, W.S. Neal 0

Dale County 6, Jackson 5

Consolation Bracket

Alabama Christian 16, Wilcox Central 0

LAMP 14, St. Michael Catholic 4

CLASS 6A

First Round

Saraland 10, Eufaula 0

Baldwin County 18, Sidney Lanier 0

Opelika 10, McGill-Toolen Catholic 0

Robertsdale 20, Park Crossing 0

Winner’s Bracket Semifinals

Baldwin County 4, Saraland 3

Robertsdale 16, Opelika 1

Consolation Bracket

Eufaula 22, Sidney Lanier 1

McGill-Toolen Catholic 17, Park Crossing 5

CENTRAL REGIONAL at Lagoon Park, Montgomery

CLASS 3A

First round

Thomasville 16, Reeltown 1

Prattville Christian 20, Greensboro 0

Beulah 5, Excel 1

Montgomery Catholic 17, Hale County 6

Winner’s Bracket Semifinals

Prattville Christian 16, Thomasville 5

Beulah 4, Montgomery Catholic 0

Consolation Bracket

Reeltown 17, Greensboro 2

Hale County 10, Excel 4

CLASS 4A

First round

Bibb County 2, Munford 1

Northside 11, Dora 1

Montevallo 7, Handley 6

American Christian 16, Oak Grove 1

Winner’s Bracket Semifinals

Northside 17, Bibb County 3

American Christian 16, Montevallo 0

Consolation Bracket

Munford 5, Dora 1

Handley 22, Oak Grove 5

CLASS 6A

First round

Wetumpka 3, Brookwood 0

Helena 4, Hueytown 4

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 9, Benjamin Russell 3

Calera 7, McAdory 1

Winner’s Bracket Semifinals

Helena 10, Wetumpka 1

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 7, Calera 6

Consolation Bracket

Hueytown 7, Brookwood 0

Benjamin Russell 4, McAdory 1

EAST-CENTRAL REGIONAL at Albertville Sports Complex

CLASS 3A

First round

Geraldine 12, Childersburg 0

Piedmont 15, S ylvania 8

Hokes Bluff 12, Saks 2

Plainview 6, Ohatchee 0

Winner’s Bracket Semifinals

Geraldine 7, Piedmont 5

Plainview 10, Hokes Bluff 0

Consolation Bracket

Childersburg 4, Sylvania 2

Ohatchee 16, Saks 8

CLASS 4A

First round

Cherokee County 4, Westminster Christian 2

Madison County 7, Etowah 4

White Plains 5, Madison Academy 2

North Jackson 6, Oneonta 0

Winner’s Bracket Semifinals

Madison County 16, Cherokee County 11

North Jackson 4, White Plains 3

Consolation Bracket

Etowah 10, Westminster Christian 0

Oneonta 12, Madison Academy 8

CLASS 6A

First round

Chelsea 2, Pell City 1

Fort Payne 17, Shades Valley 1

Springville 11, Mountain Brook 1

Scottsboro 18, Huffman 0

Winner’s Bracket Semifinals

Fort Payne 6, Chelsea 5

Springville 7, Scottsboro 4

Consolation Bracket

Pell City 5, Shades Valley 1

Mountain Brook 16, Huffman 1

NORTH REGIONAL at Florence

CLASS 3A

First round

Carbon Hill 9, Dsnville 2

Lauderdale County 14, JB Pennington 0

Oakman 6, East Lawrence 0

Elkmont 13, Holly Pond 0

Winner’s Bracket Semifinals

Lauderdale County 5, Carbon Hill 1

East Lawrence 10, Holly Pond 7

Consolation Bracket

J.B. Pennington 11, Danville 1

Oakman 4, Elkmont 2

CLASS 4A

First round

Curry 13, Priceville 3

Deshler 2, Haleyville 1

West Morgan 16, Good Hope 1

Brooks 5, Hamilton 0

Winner’s Bracket Semifinals

Curry 3, Deshler 0

Brooks 7, West Morgan 2

Consolation Bracket

Haleyville 14, Priceville 0

Hamilton 5, Good Hope 0

CLASS 6A

First round

Cullman 17, Jasper 12

Mortimer Jordan 4, Hazel Green 3

Hartselle 19, Minor 0

Athens 1, Gardendale 0

Winner’s Bracket Semifinals

Mortimer Jordan 11, Cullman 7

Athens 2, Hartselle 1

Consolation Bracket

Hazel Green 13, Jasper 1

Gardendale 24, Minor 0

