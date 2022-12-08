Redstone Update brings community, industry leaders into latest happenings on the Arsenal

Community and industry leaders filled the East Hall at the Von Braun Center on Thursday morning for briefings from some of the top organizations and names on Redstone.
It was all part of the Redstone Update, an annual event spearheaded by the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce to update the community and help them understand what's happening on Redstone Arsenal.
Redstone Arsenal plays a vital role in North Alabama, as it powers roughly half of the Huntsville metro economy, and commands and agencies on the Arsenal are responsible for the management of more than $50 billion in federal spending.
"The realization of the economic impact that Redstone Arsenal has for our community — it's not just the jobs that are on post, it's all that goes on in the region, and it's really supported by Redstone and the level of expertise there," said Greg Brown, chair of the Chamber Board of Directors. "Someone like me, that's lived here for 60 years, doesn't really understand exactly what goes on, and this community event really helps bring home a sense of pride — pride for national defense and security of our nation and the world."
The event featured updates from Army Materiel Command, Marshall Space Flight Center, the FBI, U.S. Army Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office, U.S. Army Space & Missile Defense Command, U.S. Army Contracting Command, U.S. Army Security Assistance Command, and PEO Missiles and Space.
The day ended with a powerful panel that highlighted Redstone's role in supporting Ukraine.
Redstone Arsenal is home to more than 70 organizations. More than 43,000 people work on the base, with thousands more jobs projected to come in the next few years.