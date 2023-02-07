Redstone Rocket takes you behind the gates of Redstone Arsenal

Have you ever wondered what happens on Redstone Arsenal? If you have, then you'll be pleased to know the answer can be found inside the Redstone Rocket.
For 82 years, Redstone Arsenal — originally called Huntsville Arsenal — has been a driving force of innovation and economic growth.
For 71 of those years, the Redstone Rocket has served as the Arsenal's newspaper of record.
"We give people a look behind the gates," explained Editor Skip Vaughn. "Redstone Arsenal is still the community's largest employer."
Despite the large volume of people who access the post every day, there's still a lot of questions as to what's there and what's happening.
That's where the Redstone Rocket comes in. It's a weekly newspaper on all things Redstone Arsenal.
"Every week, we strive to entertain and inform, and we do that," said Vaughn.
They've done that for the last seven decades. Before, during the World War II era, there were two separate newspapers: the SunDial, later renamed The Patriot, and the Redstone Eagle.
For historian Kaylene Hughes, these old papers really help paint the full picture of Redstone Arsenal, from the early days to present times.
"Especially in the very early days, as was in (World War II), sometimes those newspapers were quite chatty," said Hughes. "They remind you more of like a company newsletter, where they would tell you about birthdays and marriages and any number of different things that give you a sense of not only what it's like out here on the installation, but also what it's like in the community."
It's a walk through history, if you will.
"That information is really essential to capturing the history and just the flavor of what Redstone Arsenal, Huntsville and the Army were like in a given period of time," Hughes said.
In February 1952, the Redstone Rocket hit newsstands for the first time. It has since evolved with the times.
"I've seen it change through the years. In 1980, there were not that many organizations," explained Vaughn. "... We had more soldiers, we didn't have this many people, and so the organizations and the population has changed."
Vaughn has seen most of those changes firsthand, as he's been with the Rocket for nearly 43 years.
"We're an award-winning newspaper, and out of the entire Army, there's more than 70 Army installations (but) there are fewer than 10 print newspapers, and we're one of those," he said.
Flipping through the pages, readers will see contributions from different organizations on post, a sports column and messages from leadership — all with the goal of strengthening opportunities and building community connections.
"It's not just the Army. We have NASA, we have the FBI — we have many more federal organizations that are here. Contractors — we tell what they're doing, we tell what their people are doing, who these people are, where they're from, their background, their hobbies and so forth," Vaughn explained.
They're preserving history, 48 pages at a time.
The Redstone Rocket is published weekly on Wednesdays. Find the latest edition here.