Redstone Arsenal to check IDs of all drivers who come on site as part of 2-week U.S. Army study

Redstone Arsenal is taking part in a U.S. Army study of traffic and staffing needs that could impact the time it takes you to get on the site.
Here's the complete release from the arsenal with additional details:
Beginning Friday, all commuters coming through Redstone Arsenal gates will have their access card scanned as part of an Army-wide 100% ID check to revalidate the Army’s installation access model.
Redstone Arsenal gate guards will check and scan the identification of all individuals entering the installation for a two-week period beginning Friday (April 28) through May 12.
A second round of mandated checks will run from June 1-14.
During the 100% check periods, automated access initiatives including facial recognition and RFID lanes will be curtailed.
"Redstone will be joining every post, camp and station across the Army in this data collection effort,” said U.S. Army Garrison-Redstone Arsenal Commander Col. Brian Cozine.
The Army will compare the results of the two phases and calculate more accurate gate staffing needs.
Cozine urges tenant organizations and employees not to shift to a max telework posture to avoid potential traffic slowdowns.
“This study has the potential to demonstrate we need more gate guards, which would allow us to open more lanes. We are asking the workforce to be patient with us while we collect this data for the Army.”
The goal of the data collection is to help determine security guard manning requirements by tracking the volume per hour, per lane of automobiles, motorcycles, trucks, buses, bicycles, and pedestrians entering the installation.
“The IDs that are normally scanned and allow our commuters entrance are valid and acceptable,” Cozine said.
Acceptable IDs
Common Access Card
State-issued driver’s license or ID registered in the Automated Installation Entry System
Department of Defense issued Teslin card
Automated Installation Entry System generated access badge
Automated Installation Entry System-generated paper pass