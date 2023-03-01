Redstone Arsenal reopening Gate 10

Redstone Arsenal’s Gate 10 on Patton Road will reopen Monday in an effort to relieve morning congestion.
“We’re experiencing increased traffic levels at our busiest gates and we’re making adjustments,” said Redstone Arsenal Garrison Commander Col. Brian Cozine. “We realize that slowdowns at our access points have a domino effect in the surrounding communities and we’re doing our part to ease some of that pressure.”
As of Monday, Gate 10 will open for inbound and outbound traffic from 5:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The gate will remain open for outbound traffic until 5 p.m.
“I encourage commuters who use Gate 7 off Zierdt Road or Gate 9 near I-565 to consider using Gate 10,” Cozine said. “We will continue to monitor traffic flow and adjust our gate access accordingly.”
Along with the gate changes, the Redstone Arsenal Visitor Control Center on March 6 will curtail its opening hours. New hours will be Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The center had extended its hours in July 2020 to support registration of the entire Redstone Arsenal community in the pre-Automated Installation Entry operation program. Now that most of the workforce is registered, the extended hours are no longer necessary. Reducing visitor center hours also frees up some members of the guard force to staff gate operations.
The visitor center will continue to close on weekends and federal holidays.