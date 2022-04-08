 Skip to main content
Redstone Arsenal announces Gate 9 lane closure to repair damage from truck

Traffic Alert web

Motorists who use Gate 9 of Redstone Arsenal should plan for the possible effects of lane closures next week on their travels.

Redstone Arsenal announced Friday it would be closing lanes 2 and 3 starting Monday at Gate 9, Rideout Road. The closure is expected to last two weeks.

The Arsenal said the closure is needed to take down and replace concrete near the guard station after it was accidentally damaged by a truck. 

During the repairs, facial recognition will be limited to one lane, and employees are encouraged to move to the right when entering Redstone Gateway, Rideout Road, the Arsenal said.

Those with radio frequency identification cards are encouraged to use those lanes instead. 

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

