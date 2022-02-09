Red traffic lights could become longer at Huntsville intersections

A proposal meant to keep Huntsville drivers safer, could leave you waiting longer to get through intersections.
Huntsville City Council is looking at new ways to prevent traffic accidents. It all started with one council member voicing her support for red light cameras throughout the city, which ultimately did not pass in the council.
However, council members still agree that traffic safety concerns need to be addressed.
"I think Frances has raised a significant issue in the community. Traffic safety and cars running red lights," says council member Bill Kling.
Kling supports the traffic safety concerns initially raised by council member Frances Akridge. He just doesn't think her red light camera proposal is the way to get the right solution.
"We do this not with cameras, but with our staff doing the timing that they can do to adjust the traffic lights," he says.
He wants to have traffic engineering change the timing for traffic lights throughout the city, so all lanes would have a period of red to stop all traffic before any cars move forward again.
As of December, the city updated all of the traffic signals in the city to the minimum red time required, with the maximum yellow time, according to the deputy director of traffic engineering.
Kling wants to see that red light time increased, saying, "I think this could be very simple and I think it could help traffic flow and safety in the city."
Akridge says she already looked into an 'All Red Clearance' before bringing her red light camera resolution to the council two weeks ago.
She emailed WAAY31 a statement from the deputy director of traffic engineering, Nicholas Nene, who addresses the all red clearance and says, 'studies have shown that drivers then tend to run lights, if the times are too high, knowing that that side street traffic will not get a green.'
Therefore, increasing red light times could actually encourage drivers to run through them.
With that said, Kling still wants to look into the possibility, in hopes of solving the traffic safety concerns.
"The bottom line on this is we're trying to get traffic safety. And I think this is something we could do in house, with our professional traffic engineering staff," he says.
According to numbers from the Huntsville Police Department, there were almost 7,300 traffic accidents at intersections throughout the city in 2021. That is an increase of 1,500 from the year before.
Akridge wants the safety concerns addressed, but says she is going to wait to comment on Kling's idea until there is something finalized on paper. Her main concern is more people running red lights due to the increased stop time. She is planning a town hall about traffic safety in the end of February.
Kling does not have a resolution drawn up, but he plans on bringing the issue up for discussion at Thursday's council meeting.