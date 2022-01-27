Red light cameras will not be coming to Rocket City

Red-light cameras will not be coming to Huntsville, after all but one council member voted against sending the proposed resolution to state lawmakers.
"I would have a hard time asking the legislator to support something I can't support," says council member Jennie Robinson.
She is not alone in her opposition to adding red-light cameras across the city of Huntsville.
"The cameras offer little in the way of public safety, but remain reliable sources of revenue for local officials, and therefore Huntsville should not adopt red-light camera programs that have far too long burdened motorists without actually making them any safer," says one concerned citizen as he addresses the council.
At Thursday night's council meeting, council member Frances Akridge tried addressing some of the concerns over her proposed resolution. She said too many people were getting emotional about the issue without looking at any research.
"I want to address these before the facts come out because this is an emotional topic rather than a fact driven topic," says Akridge.
She asked members of Huntsville Police Department to see if other cities in Alabama became safer after implementing a red-light camera system.
"Tuscaloosa said they did several audits made over the years, and the best answer is a minimal decrease in red-light related crashes," says Deputy Chief Kirk Giles with HPD.
A minimal decrease is not something the council members could get behind
"This is questionable, I question the research," says Robinson.
In the end, Akridge was the only one to vote in favor of her resolution and it will not be sent to lawmakers.