Red-light cameras proposed by Huntsville City Council member

If one Huntsville city councilwoman gets her way, you could end up with automated tickets in the mail if you get caught running a red light in the Rocket City.
Council member Frances Akridge’s plan is to make driving safer, but using red-light cameras is a controversial topic.
“It is not something new to our state. It is simply a matter of common sense," Akridge told WAAY 31.
Motivated by close calls and crashes, Akridge wants one of her last actions on the Council to be focused on red-light runners. She is not seeking reelection this year.
“Knowing people that have been injured, all of my mama-bear bells started to ring. I knew I had to do something," Akridge said.
Her plan would include camera traps being installed throughout Huntsville.
“The only thing we can do to add to what the police can do — because they can’t do much more, because we are sprawling and there are fewer police officers — is to use an automated traffic enforcement,” she said.
Critics said this is just a revenue generating ploy.
“It’s not about the money. If I wanted to raise revenue, we would be talking about lodging tax increases — those generate a lot more money," Akridge added.
“It is not a 'gotcha,'" Akridge said. "You are notified and told in advance that the intersection has a red light camera. You get a warning. It is not entrapment.”
Past attempts to move ahead with red-light cameras in Huntsville haven’t succeeded. Akridge hopes her focus on this now will change that.
“Being that we say we are a smart city and knowing that we can do whatever it is we need to do, I just said, 'Time is up.' We have to do something," Akridge explained.
To move the plan ahead, Akridge needs a resolution of support from the full council during their next meeting. Then, local state lawmakers have to get on board to get a bill passed at the state level before Huntsville could get the green light for the red-light cameras.
The state has already approved red-light cameras in other Alabama cities, like Montgomery and Selma. But before it could move ahead, state law has to be rewritten, because current laws here require a sworn officer to witness a traffic violation before writing a ticket. The legislation is needed to allow an unmanned camera to act as a witness.
