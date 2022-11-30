Red Bay Police Academy recruit accused of messaging young girls online while home for holiday

A Vina man on the path to become a Red Bay police officer is now charged with electronic solicitation of a child under 16 years old, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.
Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver said Bronnie Wayne Grissom, 31, sent inappropriate messages to the victim on Nov. 24, while Grissom was home on Thanksgiving break from the police academy.
Oliver said deputies were familiar with Grissom due to his employment with the Red Bay Police Department, where he had already completed several months of field training before starting the police academy at Red Bay.
Investigators with the sheriff's office found Grissom had used Snapchat to message multiple girls and on at least one occasion tried to lure a girl into meeting him for sex, according to Oliver.
"Red Bay Police had already been made aware of the allegations on Grissom and had terminated his employment," the sheriff's office said in a statement Wednesday.
Grissom was arrested Nov. 25 on one count of electronic solicitation of a child after admitting to the messages in an interview with deputies, Oliver said. Additional charges are possible.
Grissom remains in the Franklin County Jail as of Wednesday. The sheriff's office said bond was set at $25,000.