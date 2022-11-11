Red Bay man accused of sexually assaulting preteen on multiple occasions

A Red Bay man is being held in the Franklin County Jail on $200,000 bond after police say he raped and abused a 12-year-old on multiple occasions.
John Howard Scott, 26, was booked into the jail Wednesday on seven charges: two counts of first-degree sodomy, two counts of first-degree sexual abuse and three counts of first-degree rape.
Court documents state the crimes happened between Oct. 25 and Nov. 8.
A court date has not been set in the case. However, a judge has ordered that if Scott were to make bond, he is not to have any contact with the victim or any child under the age of 12 years old.