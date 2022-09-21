Recovery Resource Fair hopes to help those struggling with substance abuse

Partnership for a Drug-Free Community is hosting its annual Recovery Resource Fair on Wednesday afternoon in hopes of connecting those struggling with substance abuse to the help they need.
More than 20 organizations will be at the fourth annual event, offering assistance.
The event is free to attend.
Event organizers say now is the best time to host an event like this, as the area faces a record number of overdose deaths.
September is National Recovery Month both nationwide and in Huntsville, as proclaimed by Mayor Tommy Battle.
The guest speaker this year will be David Battle, who will share his journey with addiction, imprisonment and sobriety.
The event begins at 4:30 p.m. and ends at 7:30 p.m. at the Partnership's office at 2201 Clinton Ave. W.
Additional parking is offered at the Rocket City Federal Credit Union across the street.