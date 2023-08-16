Recovering addict speaks about her journey and the importance of Narcan

Drug overdoses are happening now more than ever, and the National Institute of Drug Abuse blames most of these overdoses on fentanyl.
More than 109,000 overdosed in 2022 according to the CDC, but now with the opioid-blocking drug Narcan, more people may have a chance of surviving.
Just this week, 3lbs of fentanyl-pressed pills were seized in Huntsville, tablets that were made to look like ecstasy.
WAAY 31 spoke exclusively with Emily, a recovering addict who asked only to use her first name. Emily has been clean now for two years and is happily married. She says turning her life around after ten years of drug abuse sometimes shocks her at the person she is now and how far she has been able to come.
That is one reason she is sick of the stigma and negativity toward struggling people.
"There just addicted, and you know 'they have a problem,' and 'that's their own fault,' and I get so tired of hearing that," Emily said. "Because that could have easily been you, that could have easily been your child, and it would be completely different if it was. You would have a different feeling about it."
Emily said she got clean just before the fentanyl problem got more destructive, and she says it continues to get worse in the Shoals, but people do not want to address it.
She fell into drugs when she was younger, and now after getting clean, she is trying to keep others from going through a similar situation. Especially now, with fentanyl sneaking its way into other drugs and substances.
"You've got high schoolers, you've got kids that are getting into this, and you know when you're that young or you're just starting college or whatever age you are, you see other people doing it, and you're like, 'oh that'd be fun I'm just gonna try it one time,'" Emily said. "No, you can't do that because that one time could be laced with fentanyl; that one time could be your last breath."
Emily says the best thing you can do is love them through it and help them get to the other side. And she stresses the importance of becoming certified to administer Narcan, especially when the risk of overdose is so high. Emily carries Narcan with her everywhere, just in that sheer chance she might have to use it.
There will be a Recovery on the River event in McFarland Park on Sept. 9, where they will be offering Narcan certifications and doses to keep on hand.