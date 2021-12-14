Records show Scottsboro officer beat child, 'caused multiple fractures'

Court records show a Scottsboro police officer's child abuse and domestic violence charges stem from accusations that he used physical force to cause multiple fractures to his child.
Scottsboro Police and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirmed the arrest of 32-year-old Ryan Manning on Monday. ALEA said Scottsboro Police Chief Ron Latimer requested ALEA's State Bureau of Investigation investigate allegations against Manning.
ALEA said the case was sent to the Jackson County District Attorney's Office, who requested a special prosecutor before presenting it to a grand jury. Madison County Assistant District Attorney Tim Gann presented the case to a Jackson County grand jury Dec. 8, who indicted Manning on charges of willful abuse/torture of a child and second-degree domestic violence.
An indictment filed Tuesday states Manning intended to cause injury and successfully did so "by using physical force that caused multiple fractures" to his child. It's unclear how old the child is or when the alleged abuse occurred.
He was released from the county jail about five hours after his arrest on $50,000 bond. Arraignment has been set for Jan. 11.