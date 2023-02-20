Record warmth possible Wednesday and Thursday

The first in a long stretch of off-and-on rain chances will push through North Alabama tonight.
Look for scattered showers and isolated storms to fire up around 7-8 p.m. this evening, then gradually drift southward overnight. Not everyone will receive rain, and those who get moisture will likely receive less than 0.25". Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s.
The best chance for rain tomorrow will be in the late morning to early afternoon. The rest of the day looks Mostly cloudy and a bit warmer with highs in the upper 60s.
Additional showers will be possible Wednesday night, Friday and through the weekend. Thankfully, severe weather appears unlikely.
Wednesday and Thursday could bring record warmth to the region! Highs are forecast to reach the upper 70s on Wednesday and the low to mid 80s on Thursday. This would be one of the earliest days in the 80s on record. Temperatures will quickly cool to the 50s on Friday.
TONIGHT: Scattered showers and isolated storms. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain: 40%. Lows in the upper 50s. Wind: SW 7-14 MPH.
TUESDAY: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain: 30%. Highs in the upper 60s. Wind: West to south 4-8 MPH.