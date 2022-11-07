Record temperatures expected Monday afternoon

The new workweek begins with near record high temperatures. Today's forecast high of 82 could break Huntsville's record high of 81 for November 7th set back in 2005. Spotty showers can't be ruled out this morning thanks to a stalled frontal boundary nearby.
Warm weather sticks around for Election Day Tuesday before a slight cool down into the 70s midweek. By Friday, we will be keeping a very close eye on a powerful cold front as well as Subtropical Storm Nicole as it moves inland. Showers are possible Friday, but rain clears out for the weekend. Much colder air settles in following the passage of the cold front. Highs this weekend will struggle into the 50s with overnight lows dropping into the 30s.
MONDAY: Morning showers, near record warmth. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: NE 5 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows near 60. Wind: NE 5 MPH.