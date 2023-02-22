 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence,
Limestone, Madison and Morgan Counties. In Tennessee, Moore
and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs and some small trees could be blown down causing power
outages.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Record-shattering heat on Wednesday with more warm temps and plenty of rain in the forecast

More sunshine is peaking through the clouds today than we had yesterday. Afternoon wind gusts could be anywhere from 35-50 mph today. Our high temperatures will be record-breaking today reaching to the upper 70s up to 81. The previous record high was 77 degrees, so we will easily pass that.

Rain will begin in the Shoals tonight and very gradually move east eventually clearing out of the Valley by about 7am on Thursday.

Thursday's high temperature is likely to tie the record for hottest temperature on record at 83 degrees. Plenty of sunshine will remain overhead and nice, but not too gusty breeze will stay in the forecast making Thursday a picture perfect day!

Thursday night more scattered showers enter the region and stay with us in an on again/ off again pattern through Sunday morning. Friday and Saturday will be the heaviest rain days of the week.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and windy. Showers arrive late dinnertime. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Wind: SSW 15-20 MPH, gusting 40-50 MPH.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid-60s. Chance of rain: 40%. Wind: SSW 10-20 MPH, gusting to 30 MPH.

