Record-shattering heat on Wednesday with more warm temps and plenty of rain in the forecast

*Wind Advisory in effect from 9 AM to 6 PM*
More sunshine is peaking through the clouds today than we had yesterday. Afternoon wind gusts could be anywhere from 35-50 mph today. Our high temperatures will be record-breaking today reaching to the upper 70s up to 81. The previous record high was 77 degrees, so we will easily pass that.
Rain will begin in the Shoals tonight and very gradually move east eventually clearing out of the Valley by about 7am on Thursday.
Thursday's high temperature is likely to tie the record for hottest temperature on record at 83 degrees. Plenty of sunshine will remain overhead and nice, but not too gusty breeze will stay in the forecast making Thursday a picture perfect day!
Thursday night more scattered showers enter the region and stay with us in an on again/ off again pattern through Sunday morning. Friday and Saturday will be the heaviest rain days of the week.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and windy. Showers arrive late dinnertime. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Wind: SSW 15-20 MPH, gusting 40-50 MPH.
TONIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid-60s. Chance of rain: 40%. Wind: SSW 10-20 MPH, gusting to 30 MPH.