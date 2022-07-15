Record number of COVID-19 cases in Madison County

Madison County has hit a new record, topping the number of COVID-19 cases for all of 2021.
There are 37,300 recorded cases for 2022, compared to 37,060 in 2021.
It is a concerning number considering it's only July, but the good news is hospitalizations remain manageable. As long as that stays the same, health leaders are not too concerned with the high number of cases.
"We just keep seeing these cycles of infection as immunity starts to wear off from the big pushes, and then we start relaxing and then we see cases go back up," said Dr. Wes Stubblefield with the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Dr. Stubblefield said it was only a matter of time before we hit this record, especially considering, "a lot of those (cases) came in January when we had the big Omicron peak."
Unlike the last surge when around 3,000 people were hospitalized statewide, now there are about 600 people in hospital beds. However, that could change, as doctors are still learning how the new dominant BA.5 variant is effecting people.
"What we don't know in the future is will this virus change and become super deadly again," said Dr. Stubblefield.
Since hospitalizations remain manageable for now, most people in Madison County don't seem concerned about the record number of cases.
"I think as long as everyone sticks with the CDC guidelines, you make sure you wash your hands and stuff, we can minimize any risk that we present," said Madison County resident Richard Garner.
Most people are weighing their own personal risk, and taking precautions when necessary.
"If you keep your distance and you're not too close to people, I think you're alright," said Charles Knapp, Madison County resident.
Social distancing, wearing a mask, washing your hands: the same protective measures doctors have been preaching for the past two years.
"This is all about having a layered approach, and we've said that over and over again," said Dr. Stubblefield.