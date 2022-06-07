Record high gas prices impacting in-home caregivers

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for... Southeastern Limestone County in north central Alabama... Southern Madison County in north central Alabama... Central Morgan County in north central Alabama... Southwestern Jackson County in northeastern Alabama... Northern Marshall County in northeastern Alabama... * Until 1000 PM CDT. * At 742 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Huntsville, Decatur, Madison, Scottsboro, Redstone Arsenal, Priceville, Trinity, Owens Cross Roads, Grant, Gurley, Section, Woodville, Triana, Marshall Space Flight Center, University Of Alabama In Huntsville, Huntsville International Airport, Pleasant Groves, Langston, Paint Rock and Mooresville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED