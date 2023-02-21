Record heat on the way, plus more showers later this week

Record February heat will be possible over the next two days.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy and very mild, with lows in the low 60s. Highs on Wednesday will soar to the upper 70s under partly cloudy skies. Huntsville's record high for tomorrow is 77.
Wednesday won't be perfect, though. Wind gusts between 30 and 40 mph will be possible in the afternoon and evening. A few spotty showers will be possible in the morning, but the afternoon looks dry.
Thursday will be even warmer! Forecast highs will be in the low to mid-80s. Huntsville's forecast high of 83 would tie for the warmest February temperature on record.
Showers and perhaps a few storms will return to North Alabama on Wednesday night. Additional rain will be possible Friday, this weekend and Monday.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 60s. Wind: S 8-14 MPH.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Spotty showers. Chance of rain: 10%. Highs in the upper 70s. Wind: S 12-24 MPH, gusting up to 40 MPH.