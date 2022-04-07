Recently retired Huntsville police chief continues public support of convicted murder William Darby

The City of Huntsville's recently retired police chief continues his very public support campaign backing convicted murderer, former officer William "Ben" Darby.
The former Huntsville Police officer was convicted of the murder of Jeffery Parker in 2018 and sentenced to 25 years in prison last year. Darby is appealing that conviction right now.
WAAY 31 learned McMurray appeared on a national non-profit organization that featured the Darby case with a taped message.
Our newsroom has repeatedly asked former Chief McMurray to agree to a sit down interview to talk about his retirement and time leading North Alabama's largest police force, but those requests have not been granted.
McMurray received criticism when he and Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle made it known early-on in the case that they supported Darby, and believe he was wrongfully convicted in the killing.
McMurray now lending his voice and support to Darby as his appeal works its way through the courts. Appearing on video wearing his official City of Huntsville PD embroidered shirt for a social media video post for the non-profit, pro first responder 'The Resiliency Project' site.
"I'm recently retired Huntsville Police Chief Mark McMurray and stand with former Huntsville police officer William "Ben" Darby," McMurray said in the video statement.
WAAY 31 reached out to the Huntsville city leaders to ask for a comment about the former chief's use of his city provided police logo shirt in the video, and they did not have a comment.
According to The Resiliency Project website, their mission is to end the silent suffering of the nation's first responders by providing peer support, advocacy and funding for treatment, recovery and psychological services in an effort to treat post traumatic stress, build resilience and end suicide.
Darby's wife, Keelin Darby is also featured in the series of short video posts about Darby's case.
"Its a miscarriage of justice committed against him," Keelin Darby said in the video.
Defense attorneys for Darby filed filed a 69-page appeal that focuses on three main arguments for turning over the conviction: William Darby’s case was presented to the public as it should have been, jury instructions key to Darby’s defense were denied and there was a lack of evidence to support the conviction.
Darby was convicted of murdering Jeffrey Parker. Due to the pandemic, a public viewing room was created for people to watch the trial. However, defense attorneys say the live feed was shut off, something they claim qualifies as an improper courtroom closure and grounds for new proceedings.
When it came time for jury instructions, the defense team had proposed instructions regarding “self-defense and the reasonableness of (Darby’s) actions as a police officer … yet the circuit court refused to give the instructions.”
Finally, the appeal states the evidence supported the idea that Darby “acted reasonably when he used deadly force.” They had previously asked for a new trial, which was denied by the Madison County Circuit Court.
“This case constitutes precisely the sort of gross miscarriage of justice in which a motion for new trial must be granted on the basis that the great weight of the evidence does not support the verdict,” the appeal reads.
Darby’s defense team said they are seeking to reverse the denial of the motion for a new trial and a remand for a new trial.
Online jail records show Darby is currently serving his time inside the Limestone Correctional Facility in Harvest.