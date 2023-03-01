Recently announced insulin price cap could help more than half a million Alabamians

Life-saving insulin will be more affordable in the future now that drug-maker Eli Lilly has announced plans to cap its prices.
It is a move that could help more than half a million people with diabetes in Alabama, which has the second-highest number of residents with the condition. The American Diabetes Association estimates nearly 30,000 Alabamians will be diagnosed this year.
The ADA also reports that medical expenses for those with diabetes is about 2.3 times higher than for those without, totaling about $6 billion each year.
That cost could soon fall, as Eli Lilly — one of the nation's biggest insulin distributors — capped its out-of-pocket price at $35 on Wednesday.
This price will apply to insured individuals who get their meds from participating pharmacies, but uninsured patients will have an option as well. The Insulin Value Program run by Eli Lilly works to make insulin affordable for those without insurance, and it has capped that price to $35 or less a month.
Nonbrand insulin will drop to $25, compared to $82.
Tim Douthit, pharmacist at Bendall's Pharmacy in Decatur, said he is happy to see the change, but he wishes this was the case for other products.
"I'm glad to see this change for the insulin and wish it could carry over to a lot of products, because it is sad when I have discussions with patients, that they are having to decide on whether food or medicine," Douthit said.
Later this year, Humulin and Humalog insulin types will have prices lowered, dropping from $247 a vial to just $66.
One man told WAAY 31 that this price cap is great for some, but he agrees with Douthit that there should be a price cap for other medications.
Still, this change in insulin prices should save many from having to budget their health and give them a chance to put it as a priority.