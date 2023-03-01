Recently announced insulin price cap could help more than half a million Alabamians

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Marshall and
Jackson Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO LATE SATURDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...From late tonight to late Saturday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 13.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
just after midnight tonight to a crest of 17.0 feet early
Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
Saturday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.0 feet on 01/05/1972.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...Until Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water begins to flood yards on the
downstream side of the Brownsboro Road bridge.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 5:30 PM CST Thursday the stage was 19.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 5:30 PM CST Thursday was 19.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.5
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage early Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
19.4 feet on 03/18/2002.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...South to southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts of 50
to 60 mph expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The High Wind Warning upgrades the previous
Wind Advisory.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.

&&

Recently announced insulin price cap could help more than half a million Alabamians

  • Updated
  • 0
Humalog insulin pen

Humalog insulin pen

 Georgia Clark

Life-saving insulin will be more affordable in the future now that drug-maker Eli Lilly has announced plans to cap its prices.

It is a move that could help more than half a million people with diabetes in Alabama, which has the second-highest number of residents with the condition. The American Diabetes Association estimates nearly 30,000 Alabamians will be diagnosed this year.  

The ADA also reports that medical expenses for those with diabetes is about 2.3 times higher than for those without, totaling about $6 billion each year.

That cost could soon fall, as Eli Lilly — one of the nation's biggest insulin distributors — capped its out-of-pocket price at $35 on Wednesday.

This price will apply to insured individuals who get their meds from participating pharmacies, but uninsured patients will have an option as well. The Insulin Value Program run by Eli Lilly works to make insulin affordable for those without insurance, and it has capped that price to $35 or less a month.

Nonbrand insulin will drop to $25, compared to $82.

Tim Douthit, pharmacist at Bendall's Pharmacy in Decatur, said he is happy to see the change, but he wishes this was the case for other products.

"I'm glad to see this change for the insulin and wish it could carry over to a lot of products, because it is sad when I have discussions with patients, that they are having to decide on whether food or medicine," Douthit said.

Later this year, Humulin and Humalog insulin types will have prices lowered, dropping from $247 a vial to just $66.

One man told WAAY 31 that this price cap is great for some, but he agrees with Douthit that there should be a price cap for other medications.

Still, this change in insulin prices should save many from having to budget their health and give them a chance to put it as a priority.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Tags

Recommended for you