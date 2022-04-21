Recent fentanyl bust in Florence sets new record as drug becomes more prominent in North Alabama

It’s a dangerous drug becoming more common on the street, with a bust in Florence this week setting a new record for the Lauderdale County Drug Task Force.
The drug is fentanyl. Recently, task force agents recovered nearly $60,000 worth of it while serving a search warrant.
That warrant led to agents seizing 2,800 pills and arresting Marterius Shamar Adams.
"The pills weighed between 3/4 of a pound and a pound. So, that is the most fentanyl that we have recovered," said Chuck Hearn, director of the Lauderdale County Drug Task Force.
Hearn said once they obtained drug-related information about a home in the 300 block of South Blair Street, they were able to obtain a search warrant for the residence. There, they would later find Adams in possession of a exorbitant amount of fentanyl.
Hearn said this dangerous drug is an increasing problem not just locally, but nationwide.
"Law enforcement does the best that they can and work diligently. We have an entire unit that’s dedicated to ... try and get those things off the street," said Hearn.
According to the DEA, at least 2 milligrams of fentanyl is considered a lethal dosage, and in many circumstances, fentanyl is being disguised as other drugs.
It's an enormous cause for concern.
"These dangers exist. These pills are marked as something else. You can say they are counterfeit pills, marked as if they were a normal pill," said Hearn.
As a result, someone may take the pill thinking it's a different drug and end up overdosing on fentanyl instead.
"Some of the things that people take on the street are not what they seem, and overdoses are increasing, not just here but everywhere," said Hearn.
Coty Hand, assistant district attorney for Lauderdale County, said there may not be a bigger threat than fentanyl.
"It’s dangerous. A very small amount can cause someone to be harmed greatly, if not die. It’s a different kind of danger," said Hand.
He said, as far as he's concerned, fentanyl is one of the strongest — if not the strongest — drug that they've dealt with.
As for Adams, it is still a very active investigation, but Hearn said task force members anticipate more arrests will follow.