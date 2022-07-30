Recent Alabama A&M graduate dies following domestic dispute in Madison

Limestone County Coroner Mike West says 22-year-old Chi Ari-Hasan McDade died Thursday evening at Huntsville Hospital.
McDade was shot in the face.
McDade is a recent graduate of Alabama A&M University.
According to aamucheer on Instagram, McDade is a Birmingham native who joined the cheer squad in 2018.
She graduated in May with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology.
Aamucheer says "her death was due to domestic violence, which is a conversation we must start having more often."
McDade was also a member of Kappa Sigma (Kappa Rho Sigma) at A&M.
They wrote on Facebook:
WE lost one of our Alumni sisters on last night. She recently graduated from Alabama A&M University May 2022. Her unfortunate death was due to domestic violence. Please keep our sisters, family and friends in y’all prayers. We love you Chi McDade!!! Rest In Peace beautiful!!❤️
Tributes continue to pour in for McDade on social media.